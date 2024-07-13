Telford headteacher prepares for retirement after 34 years - and enjoys final Ofsted success

Church Aston Infant School near Telford has retained its 'good' rating after a recent Ofsted inspection on June 18, and has been praised for setting ambitious goals for pupils and its reading curriculum.

The school has been told that pupils' behaviour is 'strong' and that they are 'a delight to speak to, friendly, welcoming and proud of their school'. The infant school's reading curriculum was said to be 'effective' in the report, and the school's teaching of phonics was also highlighted in the report. Inspectors said there is a strong reading culture within the school and saw pupils enjoy a daily story time session.

The report comes as headteacher, Jenny Griffiths is heading into retirement after working at the school for six years.

Jenny has been a teacher for more than 34 years, or as she described it 'many years'. The school have celebrations planned for the final week of term as the headteacher prepares for an emotional goodbye to head into retirement and do some 'relaxing'.