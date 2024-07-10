Find out which Shropshire schools will receive grants to encourage kids to cycle, walk or scoot

Schools within Shropshire Council's area were invited to apply for up to £1,000 to spend on 'active travel initiatives' after the council was awarded the money by Active Travel England.

24 schools in the county will receive funding to go towards scooter and bike racks, purchasing scooters and bikes to lend to pupils, purchasing helmets and safety equipment and hi-viz jackets, towards scooter training, buying maintenance kits or booking Dr Bike sessions, and for buying additional signage.