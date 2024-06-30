Top Shropshire colleges and sixth forms ranked for A-Level performance
After A-Level exams wrapped up for another year, we have ranked the best performing colleges and sixth forms in Shropshire based on last year's results.
The post-16 education centres have been ranked on the average results from exams - the average grade and points score.
The figures released on the Government website reveal the average grade and points that students achieved per A-Level entry.
A points value is given to all qualifications. The number of points a qualification is worth is based on the 'challenge and size'.
A maximum of 60 points are available for a grade A* at A-Level.
Below are all of the colleges and sixth forms in Shropshire that were included in the data, ranked by the average result - grade and point score.
The average grade for sites within the Shropshire Council local authority area was a C, and the average points scored per A-Level for students was 31.37.
Meanwhile, the average grade for sites within the 'Telford and Wrekin' local authority was also a C, but the average points scored per A-Level for students was 34.8.
1. Concord College
Concord College ranked highest and best in the data with an average grade of an A for students, and an average of 48.39 points scored per student.
The college had 168 students enter an A-Level exam, and 47.9 per cent of students achieved A-Levels of A, A, B or higher (including at least two 'facilitating' subjects - biology, chemistry, physics, mathematics, further mathematics, geography, history, English literature and classical or modern languages).
2. Adcote School for Girls
Adcote School for Girls ranked second-best with an average grade of a B for students and an average of 42.7 points scored per student.
3. Shrewsbury School
Shrewsbury School sealed the final spot on the podium, ranking third-best with an average grade of a B for students and an average of 41.95 points scored per student.
4. Moreton Hall School
Moreton Hall School ranked fourth with an average grade of a B for students and an average of 41.89 points scored per student.