Oswestry college scoops award for its careers programme

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Derwen College was presented with the best 'Careers Programme in Post-16 Education' at the Career Development Institute's annual awards on June 18.

Career Leads, Samantha Brown and Jennifer Fawcett-Jones, travelled to the Museum of Making in Derby for the awards that recognise and celebrate excellence across the career development sector, both in the UK and internationally.

Derwen College was recognised for their creativity and commitment towards bring career management activities to life, and for inspiring young people in post-16 education to think about their future careers.

Career Leads, Samantha Brown and Jennifer Fawcett-Jones, travelled to the Museum of Making in Derby for the awards.

Samantha Brown and Jennifer Fawcett-Jones from Derwen College

The further education provider uses a 'person-centred' method to support their students and help them reach their aspirations.

The college helps students with their employment goals through giving career information, and by organising relevant and meaningful work placements as part of each student's timetable. Pupils undertake work placements on a weekly basis that allow students to gain the most from their placement and learn industry-standard work practices.

Students initially learn work skills at the college’s on-site Marketplace that features a café, restaurant, charity shop, mini hotel, and garden centre and gift shop. Then, as students' confidence grows, they move on to undertaking external work placements.

The college seeks to help students who are anxious about moving straight into a customer-facing role by gradually nurturing them in practice vocational environments until they feel ready to progress.

Figures from Derwen College's 2022/23 leavers show that 63 per cent of graduates have gone on to, or are in the process of, starting paid or voluntary employment, or further training after college.

The college says that less than 5 per cent of adults with a learning disability are in paid work across England.

Jennifer was delighted with the college's recognition at the UK Career Development Awards, saying: "We are very proud to have been one of the short-listed companies represented at the awards. We are especially proud to have won, despite being short-listed against two strong mainstream career development provisions."