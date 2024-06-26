What Telford College students want to know about the General Election as they grill candidates

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The students raised questions on tuition fees, public transport, the health service, and more at the hustings event held at Telford College Wellington Campus on Monday, June 24.

Mark Pritchard who is defending The Wrekin seat that he has held since 2005 represented the Conservative Party, while the Labour Party's, Roh Yakobi, Liberal Democrat's, Anthony Lowe, and Green Party's, Pat McCarthy also attended the event with an audience of A level students.

Reform UK’s candidate, Richard Leppington was invited to the event, but did not attend.

The candidates outlined their party’s key policies and personal priorities before tackling a range of questions posed by teenage students - some who will be voting for the first time on July 4.

One question posed by students was: "Do you think the voting age should be lowered to 16?"

Another asked was: "What do you see as the most effective platforms for connecting with young people?"

The hustings event at Telford College's Wellington Campus

The candidates were challenged to share their views on public transport, and how they felt it could be improved to 'make Telford better connected'.

Students at Telford College will be heading for university after they have completed their A-level courses, and tuition fees was a topic discussed at the event.

A-level student, Jasmine Lewis-Kennedy, asked: "What are your views on tuition fees for university and higher education? Is the current system fair, or does it need reform?"

Telford College’s vice principal for curriculum, Christine Pemberton, was pleased with the opportunity that was given the college's students.

She said: "We'd like to thank the four candidates for taking the time to meet our students and give them a flavour of what the different political parties stand for.

"It’s important to give students an opportunity to ask questions of the candidates, learn more about their policies, and understand what will happen if they are elected."