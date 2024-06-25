Education trust recognised in county awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Telford-based Learning Community Trust won the Community Champion prize at the Shropshire Chamber Business Awards in front of an audience of more than 600 people at Telford’s International Centre.

The award recognised organisations which believe in ‘giving something back’ to their local communities – one of the trust’s core principles.

“We are so proud of our staff teams and the work they do to support our local communities,” said trust chief executive Jane Hughes.

“There are hundreds of people that come together to help turn our vision into reality; we rely heavily on the goodwill and support of volunteers, local businesses and our local communities.

“This award is a wonderful way to recognise and say thank you to all those involved.”

Judges were looking for a top-to-bottom ‘buy-in’ from staff at all levels, over and above statutory requirements, and examples of projects which have made a real difference to local people’s lives.

The awards audience heard how the Trust encourages all of its schools to be an integral part of their communities.

“One of its many initiatives is a community fridge where people are encouraged to take what they want, and donate if they can. It also grows fruit and vegetables to donate to food hubs,” guests were told.

The trust runs more than a dozen school sites across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

Its secondary schools include Hadley Learning Community, Charlton, Ercall Wood, Telford Priory, and Burton Borough in Newport, while Allscott Meads, Wrekin View and Crudgington are among its primary schools.

It also runs Severndale Specialist Academy in Shrewsbury