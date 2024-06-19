Revealed: The Top 10 Shropshire secondary schools for English and Maths GCSEs

We recently ranked the top 30 secondary schools in the county by Attainment 8 scores last year, but in this article we're highlighting the best performing schools specifically for English and Maths GCSEs.

Schools must teach the core subjects as part of the national curriculum.

Each school has been ranked by the percentage of children that achieved grade five and above in English and Maths GCSEs from data published by the Government, available on its website.

Grade five is an equivalent achievement to a high grade C or low grade B in the old GCSE grading.

Listed are the top 10 secondary schools based on the results:

1. Newport Girls' High School Academy

Newport Girls' High School Academy topped the charts as 99 per cent of pupils achieved a grade five or above in their English and Maths GCSEs last year.

2. Haberdashers' Adams