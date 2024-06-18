Primary pupils to take on Wrekin challenge for cancer charity following teacher's diagnosis

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Pupils and teachers from Newdale Primary School will soon be taking on Telford's most iconic hill to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Headteacher, Rachel Cook, said that at the start of July, years one through six will scale the Wrekin to form the shame of a heart at the hill's peak, to symbolise "the love and support we all feel towards those affected by this illness".

Miss Cook said the school had decided to take on the challenge to increase the profile of the "amazing work" done by the charity.

The mission has special significance for Newdale Primary, after one of their own teachers, Mr Jackson, was diagnosed with the disease earlier this year.

Miss Cook added: "One in two people will be affected by cancer. We are all going to know someone who will be impacted by it at some point during their lives, so we wanted to do something for those in our community."

She added that Mr Jackson was "doing very well" and has recently returned to the school.

"He's very pleased to be back and all of the children are very excited to have him back in the classroom," she added.

To represent the one in two ratio, half of the school has been asked to dress in red, while the other half has been asked to dress in white.

The school's youngest pupils, in nursery and reception, will not be left out of the fundraising and will be taking part in a sponsored walk along a specially planned route in the school grounds.

Some of the staff have also signed up to take part in an additional 10k to raise further funds, and on Friday, September 27, the school will be hosting a Macmillan Coffee Morning to present the fund to the charity.

More information is available on the school's JustGiving Page, which is available to view online at: justgiving.com/page/newdaleschoolclimbagainstcancer