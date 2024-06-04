'We're raising £10,000 to take our schoolboy rugby players on a life-changing trip to South America'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Students at Haberdashers’ Abraham Darby Academy in Madeley, Telford, are hoping to raise £10,000 for a trip of a lifetime next year.

The rugby players are working with teachers, parents, and governors to fund the tour, as well as local businesses - offering them branding displayed throughout the trip to Argentina, Uruguay, and Brazil.

If the youngsters can hit their target, then a squad of 26 players from years 10 and 11 will embark on the tour to turn their 'dream into a reality'.

As well as playing matches against top school rugby teams in South America, the students will also visit the Iguazu Falls and Gaucho Cowboy experiences in Argentina.

Haberdashers’ Abraham Darby Academy’s head of rugby, Will Bennett, said: "The idea of playing rugby within Shropshire a few years ago, never mind playing rugby in South America, was previously out of the question. But, the school has since embraced the sport of rugby as a channel for good - using it to develop personal and team skills, provide discipline, inspire hard work and endeavour, and offer new horizons to show young people that there are genuine career and life opportunities when secondary education is finished.

"Rugby is being used as a vehicle to raise aspirations and academic results within the academy. The success of our rugby teams is infectious and the players are fast becoming role models for other pupils.

"It promises to be an amazing trip, touring Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina, but support is needed to help fund it, which is why the pupils and everyone else connected with the school has launched a £10,000 fundraising campaign - an essential effort to ensure the tour can go ahead.

"We are asking people to help by donating whatever they can and we are also hoping to attract the interest of local businesses who would be willing to support us. This sponsorship would see their branding on the tour team jersey logos.

"This trip has huge potential to increase aspirations, expose young people to a different culture and widen their perspectives. A successful trip to South America in 2025 will change many young people's lives."

The school has introduced a rugby programme in the last 10 years that sees all age groups training every week and take part in national and local competitions.

Haberdashers’ Abraham Darby remains the only state school in Shropshire to take part in Saturday rugby fixtures, and its current year eight, nine, and 10 teams are County Cup winners.

For further information on how to support the fundraising, email Will Bennett at: will.bennett@taw.org.uk.