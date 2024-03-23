Petition launched to 'save Shrewsbury university' as graduates warns town could lose 'unique character and vibrancy'

University Centre Shrewsbury has been told it must vacate its Guildhall campus in Frankwell by the autumn by landlord, Shropshire Council.

The site is being considered as a temporary new home for the council when it vacates the "expensive to run" Shirehall.

The news has been met with a backlash, with Shrewsbury Town Council leader Alan Mosley describing it as "a massive blow" to the town.

Fellow councillor Alex Wagner said he believed the university had become "collateral" in Shropshire Council's decision to leave Shirehall.

Now a graduate is urging people to get behind his petition calling for the university to be saved.

Max Yates, who graduated in 2019 and has remained working in Shrewsbury, said he is "deeply concerned" about the move, and believes the loss of the university poses a threat to "the unique character and vibrancy" of the town.

He saidL "As a proud graduate of University Centre Shrewsbury (UCS) in 2019, I am deeply disheartened by the proposed budget cuts that threaten UCS’s occupancy at the iconic Guildhall building in Shrewsbury. This decision affects countless others who have used, or aspire to use, this educational space to pursue their higher education goals.

"The Guildhall has been a beacon for students across Shropshire, providing crucial opportunities and shaping futures. Many graduates like myself have leveraged their degrees from this institution to embark on successful careers.

"In my case, my Medical Genetics degree led me to become a scientist and pursue a doctorate. Having relocated to Shrewsbury in 2016 and continuing to reside here, I can attest that such an action would inflict lasting damage on town life.

"Shrewsbury stands proud with its reputation as an educational hub and its long term financial stability is intrinsically linked to the success of the University."

He insists that the move will have a negative impact on the town's economy and will lead to the loss of intellectual capital, credibility and could cause property values to decrease.

"We urge you all - fellow graduates, current students, residents of Shrewsbury - join us in voicing your opposition against these proposed budget cuts that threaten our beloved university's presence at Guildhall.

"Please sign this petition today! Together we can make sure that future generations continue benefitting from what we had access to during our time at the University of Chester, Shrewsbury."

To view the petition in full and sign it, visit change.org/p/prevent-the-closure-of-university-centre-shrewsbury-at-the-guildhall