Telford Priory set to rock with musical performances this week

Telford Priory School is presenting 'School of Rock' with the inspiring musical set to captivate the general public tomorrow, Friday and Saturday.

The pupils have also been performing for primary school students in matinee performances.

'School of Rock' tells the story of an aspiring rock musician who transforms a class of straight-A students into a rock band.

Ben Millington, Head of Music and Performing Arts Telford Priory School, said: "This musical is not only a display of our students' youthful energy and talent but also a celebration of the transformative power of music and self-expression.

"This production exemplifies Telford Priory School's long-standing tradition of artistic excellence.

"In the past, our music and performing arts department has achieved national recognition, created globally recognised viral music videos, and hosted annual musical productions that are a key part of our community’s cultural fabric," he added.

Tickets are £5 for adults and £4 for children. Doors on all days open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

They are available from tps-expressivearts.co.uk