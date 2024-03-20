Sports, games and Easter egg hunts - Find out how to book Easter holiday club places for your kids in Shropshore

The Crossbar Foundation, in partnership with Crossbar Education in Sport, will be running clubs at eight schools.

Week one activities are offered between Monday, March 25 and Thursday, March 28, followed by another busy schedule for week two from Tuesday, April 2 through to Friday, April 5.

Luke Hughes, Crossbar’s holiday activities lead, said: "We are preparing for our biggest and best ever Easter holiday clubs, after February half-term again proved to be very popular with nearly 1,000 children attending our Shropshire clubs.

"Places will be limited for the Easter clubs, so early booking is definitely advised.

"We are excited for our Easter-themed holiday clubs and have an action-packed itinerary, including Easter egg hunts, Easter games and activities.

“There will also be plenty of sports with tag rugby, football, basketball, dodge ball, cricket and tennis offered - all with an exciting Easter theme.

"We are also pleased to announce our Crossbar Nerf Games will be back on selected dates.

"The Crossbar inflatables are always popular with the children, while the Easter Bunny is also scheduled to make a visit to the holiday clubs during week one.”

The Easter clubs, designed for children aged between four and 11, take place during both weeks of the holidays at Lawley Primary School, Old Park Primary School and Redhill Primary School in Telford.

Clubs will also be offered in Shrewsbury at Greenfields Primary School and St George’s Junior School, as well as Pontesbury Primary School.

Week one only clubs will be held at Radbrook Primary School in Shrewsbury and Telford’s Newdale Primary School.

All eight of the Crossbar clubs take place from 8.30am to 4pm, costing £17.50 each day to attend.

Places can be booked at crossbarcoaching.schoolipal.co.uk and more information is available from 01952 677965 or by emailing admin@thecrossbargroup.co.uk