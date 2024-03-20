Rotary donations to benefit education in Shropshire

Members of the Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club have agreed to two £500 donations to support the Shrewsbury Colleges Group’s 2004 STAR Awards due to take place in June as well as The Grange Primary School.

The Rotary sponsorship of the Shrewsbury Colleges Group will support the purchase of awards and gift vouchers for an event which recognises the achievement of students which will be even greater this year.

Tracy Cottee, clerk to the board, said: “We have been very fortunate in the past to secure sponsorship from the Rotary Club of Shrewsbury Severn to help support the purchase of vouchers and awards and we dearly wish to continue this to recognise those students.

“But we cannot do it without sponsorship and it is anticipated that we will again have lots of nominations as more students have come to the attention of our staff.

“As the Rotary Club appreciates our students continue to feel the effects of the extraordinary times we live in and, frankly, although their resilience and fortitude has been amazing, the college has had to work very hard to support increasing numbers of students; indeed, an unprecedented number have again sought support from the college this year.”

She added: “The awards were created to provide an opportunity for some of these students to be given some recognition and validation when, all too often, their achievements at college go unnoticed - despite many difficulties, whether it be through financial hardship, being a young carer or facing serious emotional of physical challenges.

“It is a very special event and held close to the heart of all the E&D committee members so the committee is therefore asking the Rotary to consider offering some financial support to the awards, this year, to support the purchase of awards and gift vouchers for nominees.”

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club president David Morris added: “We appreciate that even more students are tending to achieve the higher standards being championed by the colleges group’s academic staff.

“This continuing improvement is clearly a result of students wanting to do well and working harder to secure exceptional results.”

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club is also a long-standing supporter of The Grange Primary School, Harlescott, and has once again agreed to make a donation which will help parents who through financial hardship are unable to purchase basic clothing requirements for their children.