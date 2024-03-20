Delve into the archives at historic Shropshire school

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Founded in 1407, Oswestry School is one of the oldest schools in the UK and has a small but precious collection of artefacts and information about its past pupils and teachers, as well as information about the events that shaped the school over its long history.

Famous alumni include John Godfrey Parry Thomas, famous for breaking the land speed record with his beloved car Babs in 1926. His father William also attended Oswestry School.

William Archibald Spooner (the originator of ‘Spoonerisms’) and Frederick Burnaby, a British soldier who captured the imagination of Victorian Britain with his books recounting his adventures in Asia are also past pupils.

School Development and Fundraising Manager Anna Evans is keen to ensure the archives are shared with the local community as well as the school community so that its fascinating history can be appreciated by all.

She said: “This event is a chance for anyone who has an interest in Oswestry School to find out more about the people and events that have shaped this school over the centuries. We have many items that record what school was like in days gone by, as well as lots of information and photographs of school in the recent past.

“Visitors are encouraged to bring their own photos, records and memories that relate to Oswestry School. This will be a chance to catch-up with old school friends and former colleagues, rekindle school memories or perhaps find out more about family members who have a link to the school. We extend a warm welcome to all.”

On display will be back copies of the school magazines, the oldest copy of which is dated 1882.

They give a wonderful insight into school life at the turn of the 20th century and, in particular, document many of the sporting achievements of the pupils.

Photographs, historical documents and records of important events in the school’s history will also be available for browsing during the open day.

Also on display will be memorabilia, photos, letters and information about some of past pupils and teachers, many of whom made a lasting impression on the school.

For a closer insight into David Holbache and his wife, Gwenhwyfar, and how they founded Oswestry School, local historian John Pryce-Jones will be delivering a presentation in the school library at 11.30 am.

"The event will be perfect for those who would like to know more about the very early days of Oswestry School and the political and social landscape in which Oswestry School was founded," Ann added.

The event takes place on Saturday, April 13 from 10am to 3pm and is free and open to all, but registration is essential.

To register a place at the event, please contact Anna Evans on 01691 592144 / anna.evans@oswestryschool.com or register online at alumni.oswestryschool.com/event/archives-open-day