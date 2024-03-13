Ofsted inspectors deliver verdict on academy

Shrewsbury Academy was found to require improvement in all four categories rated by the education watchdog during its two-day visit in January.

A report issued by Ofsted recognises improvements at the academy but says "there remains much to be done".

Responding to the conclusion Jim Taylor, newly appointed headteacher, said: "We haven't got it right all of the time, but by listening to staff, students, and our community, we will continue to work with families to deliver our vision.

"We are all proud to be at Shrewsbury Academy, and I am eager to lead the school forward in my new role."

The inspectors found that efforts have been made to overhaul the curriculum so that it is "ambitious for all pupils," but said inconsistencies remain in the quality of education

The report states: "Many pupils speak positively about the school and the place it holds in the local community, but this view is not shared by all.

"The school is aware that some pupils are unhappy that the rate of improvement has not been more rapid in their school.

"The school has overhauled the curriculum to ensure it is ambitious for all pupils. This is in response to outcomes which the school recognises were too low for too many pupils in the past.

"There remain inconsistencies in the quality of education, and while some have a more positive learning experience, this is not yet the case for all pupils."

The inspectors also said that pupils reported feeling safe at the school, although changes to how behaviour are managed are not yet consistent.

The report said: "Recent improvements in how the school manages behaviour means that pupils benefit from better routines and a calmer learning environment. This is not yet consistent, however. Pupils do, however, report they feel safe in school."

Inspectors also concluded that activities need to improve to match the aspirations of the curriculum.

The report said: "Pupils learn the intended curriculum well, when learning activities match the ambition of the curriculum and take into account their previous learning.

"However, too often activities do not enable pupils to learn the key knowledge or checks on pupils’ understanding are not careful enough.

"This means that gaps in pupils’ knowledge are not always identified and persist. As a result, some pupils struggle to engage with their work, leading to low-level disruption in lessons.

"The school’s work to support pupils who find reading difficult is at a very early stage and support for pupils who lack phonic knowledge has only recently been put in place."

Inspectors found measures introduced to tackle behaviour have had a positive impact, but adds that support for some pupils is not yet effective.

The report states: "The school has very recently clarified expectations for pupils’ behaviour. This has had a positive impact and many pupils benefit from better routines and clearer expectations.

"When these expectations are not enforced or not met, there is disruption to pupils’ learning or poor behaviour in social times.

"Many pupils concentrate well in lessons and show resilience, but this is not yet the case across the school.

"The school has introduced new approaches to support pupils who most struggle to meet expectations.

"These have yet to have the full impact intended, and there remain pupils, especially those who are vulnerable, who experience suspensions too often."

In a statement the school said the findings would allow it to focus on what needs improving.

It said: "The report gives us clear evidence of improvement since joining the Marches Academy Trust with areas for development giving us a focus to develop the school further at pace.

"We are pleased to highlight the positive momentum and dedication within our school community for the students and families at the school."

It added: "Recent enhancements in behaviour management have contributed to a more conducive learning environment, characterised by better routines and increased tranquillity. Consistency remains an ongoing focus, student feedback underscores a prevailing sense of safety within the school premises.

"We are encouraged by the progress we have achieved so far and remain committed to moving the school in the right direction, guided by our collective determination to excel.

"Exciting developments are underway at Shrewsbury Academy, including a significant build project aimed at enhancing our teaching spaces and facilities. This initiative reflects our unwavering dedication to providing students with an exceptional educational experience.

"As we continue on our journey of improvement, we are implementing new processes to ensure inclusivity and to maximize opportunities for every child and young person. By listening to feedback from staff, students, and the wider community, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering our vision."