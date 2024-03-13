Council to discuss Shrewsbury university closure threat with autumn exit looming

Shrewsbury Town Council will consider a letter from the university's deputy provost about withdrawing higher education in the town at its full council meeting on Monday.

It comes after the university confirmed Shropshire Council has said it must vacate its Guildhall base in Frankwell by autumn.

The authority revealed the site could be used as a temporary Shropshire Council HQ, allowing it to vacate the "expensive to run and maintain" Shirehall ahead of a permanent move to a multi-agency hub to be built as part of the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan.

Shrewsbury Town Council leader Alan Mosley said it would be "hugely damaging" if University Centre Shrewsbury was to end its presence in the town.

He said: “This is very bad news for Shrewsbury and our wider communities. We wholeheartedly welcomed Chester University to the town and recognised the very significant reputational, educational, cultural, social and business benefits it could bring.

“Although some of the ambitions have not been fully realised, there is no doubt that UCS’s commitment to Shrewsbury has been a major asset, bringing significant investment in the town’s future. The closure of the centre would seriously damage Shrewsbury’s reputation.”

The university was set up in Shrewsbury just nine years ago, with ambitions to attract up to 2,500 students.

It arrived with considerable fanfare and has been a prominent town centre institution with its base at Guildhall in Frankwell, along with student accommodation in the Market Hall and at the former Tannery.

Shropshire Council leader Lezley Picton said the authority is speaking with the university about alternative accommodation plans. "We will help them to review their options to support teaching and learning within the town.”

The Shrewsbury Town Council meeting will be held at Shirehall in Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, starting at 6pm. To listen in virtually, visit shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk/town-council/council-meetings/ and follow the link to join the meeting.