Farm cause for adults with learning disabilities and autism appeals for investment help

Oak Farm is a community farm, in Ditton Priors, in Shropshire, and has been managed by Shrewsbury based charity Bethphage, since 2016.

But over the years Oak Farm, as the charity readily admits, hasn't had the investment that it needs and it is really beginning to tell.

There is a portable building on site that has been badly affected by water ingress following weeks and months of dreadful weather.

As it has worsened the charity has had to limit some of the activities at Oak Farm and have been operating out of the local village hall. And worse perhaps they have been unable to undertake new referrals to support new people at the farm.

The charity which supports almost 200 people in Shropshire, Telford, Walsall, and Birmingham, says its team and the people it supports have shown incredible resilience and resourcefulness during this difficult time.

But they really need support to achieve a long-term solution to get Oak Farm back to its full potential.

Oak Farm needs you says the charity Bethphage

Stef Kay, Chief Executive of Bethphage said: ‘We’d love to hear from anyone who can support the farm with funds or support, we have been really blessed by the support from the local Young Farmers, and local contractors in the past.

"We also had great support from “The Oak Farm Friends Association (OFFA)”, which sadly had to disband earlier this year.

"OFFA have been absolutely amazing over the years, the funds they have raised have been used to buy equipment, uniforms for the workers, make improvements to the site and lots more, they really are a wonderful group of people with a vested interest in the farm and we owe them so much for their dedication and amazing fund-raising skills."

Ceri Burgess, Oak Farm’s manager said: "Oak Farm is a fantastic resource for local people, providing a wide range of opportunities to develop knowledge and skills, including animal husbandry, growing crops.

"Many individuals that completed these sessions have gone on to use these skills when moving into their own homes."

If anyone would like to support the farm they should get in touch, it would love to hear from you. Phone 07714133906 or email oakfarmfuture@bethphage.co.uk