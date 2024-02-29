MP wants meeting over sixth form closure plans

Earlier this week William Brookes School in Much Wenlock said it wants to shut its post-16 offer from September 2025.

The school said it has faced a significant decline in sixth form student numbers and has a financial shortfall that threatens the provision for its younger students.

A consultation on the closure will close at 12pm on Wednesday, April 11.

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne said he was concerned at the impact the move would have on local pupils and families.

He said he is seeking a meeting with the school’s headmaster and chair of governors to set out the concerns of local parents.

He said: “William Brookes provides sixth form education to the local catchment, and with limited options elsewhere in South Shropshire, young people will be compelled to go to Bridgnorth, Shrewsbury or Telford, or even further afield should the sixth form close.

"So it is a real concern for parents that sixth form provision might not continue past 2025.

"I am seeking a meeting with the headteacher and chair of governors, to have a better insight into what has driven this proposal, and to ensure the views of local parents are taken into consideration before any decision is made.”

Announcing the move earlier this week Stephen Richards, headteacher of the school, said: "Our students have an excellent 16-18 experience; they are taught by a dedicated team of teachers with excellent subject knowledge in an environment where they are supported with high quality pastoral care and guidance.

"They achieve well and have been successful over many years in gaining entry to high quality destinations including the most prestigious universities.

"However, despite our success, the numbers of students opting to attend William Brookes Sixth Form in recent years has significantly fallen.

"This has caused a financial shortfall that is projected to rise significantly over the next two years to a position that would be detrimental to the education of our Year 7 to Year 11 students.

"We will be ensuring that our Year 12 and 13 students are fully supported in their remaining studies, but also providing additional guidance to Year 11 students who have applied to our Sixth Form for September 2024 who may now be considering alternatives."

David O'Toole, CEO of The 3-18 Trust, which runs the school, added: "The 3-18 Trust is committed to ensuring the best possible outcomes for all students across its schools. We have explored various options to address the challenges faced by William Brookes Sixth Form, but none of them have proved to be viable or sustainable.

"We have therefore reluctantly decided to propose the closure of the Sixth Form from September 2024, subject to the outcome of the public consultation. We believe that this is the only way to secure the future of the school and the quality of education for the majority of its students."