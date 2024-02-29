Inspiring Shropshire sixth former has important first book published

‘Allergy Warrior’, a bite-sized guide to food allergies, took Concord College’s Amae Fung two years to research and write.

She has also produced the illustrations.

Motivated by her own response to allergies and subsequent treatment, Amae decided she wanted to understand more about her condition.

She had personally experienced a ‘dangerous moment’ when she suffered anaphylactic shock.

Amae and her book

She realised there was very little high-quality information available to young people living with food allergies.

Amae undertook two years of detailed research to complete her guide which is described as an educational and entertaining picture book comprising 15 short stories to teach young children and their caregivers how to manage food allergies.

She hopes her handbook will help young allergy sufferers to understand and manage their conditions as it cuts through much of the complex terminology in some existing literature.

Amae

‘Allergy Warrior’, complete with a foreword by a leading allergist from the National University Hospital, Singapore, is available from Amazon and Barnes & Noble College.