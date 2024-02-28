Telford council leader quizzed by students on visit to college

Telford College students were able to speak to Telford & Wrekin Council's leader, Councillor Shaun Davies, about a range of topical issues when he visited the Haybridge campus in Wellington.

Councillor Davies toured the A-level centre, before meeting T-Level health and social care students at the college’s new Clinical Skills Centre.

He sat down with a group of A-level students to answer questions on a broad range of subjects, from public transport services and junk food advertising to drug and knife crime, mental health support, support for young carers and the rising cost of living.

Shaun Davies touring the college’s clinical skills centre

Councillor Davies, who attended the college’s former King Street campus before gaining a law degree, also spoke about the importance of investing in young people and providing outreach facilities to meet their modern day social needs.

Asked by students how his law degree had prepared him for his role in local government, he said there was a ‘huge crossover’.

He said: “It allows you to think in a way that helps you to tackle issues three dimensionally.”

Councillor Davies told the students they had an ‘amazing campus’ and ‘fantastic assets’ for their studies at Telford College, and thanked them for their ‘brilliant’ range of questions.