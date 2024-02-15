Shropshire college welcomes youngsters to celebrate science

Children from Montgomery Primary School enjoyed an exciting morning in Concord College’s prestigious state-of-the-art science block at its Acton Burnell campus.

The children, from years three to six took part in science activities which included investigating a car’s crumple zone and testing different chemicals in a Bunsen burner flame.

Concord College teachers were aided by helpful sixth form students who volunteered their time to help with the science activities.

Head prefect Vidhi Jain, 17, who helped to supervise the chemistry lessons, said: “I really enjoyed helping the primary schoolchildren do flame tests.

“I have to admit I was a bit apprehensive about eight year olds being exposed to naked flames. But, to my surprise, they used the Bunsen burners very sensibly and obediently.

“I loved seeing their scientific curiosity and enthusiasm when the flames changed colour.”

Leona Oluyemi, 16, and Ryunosuke Matsui, 16, also volunteered their time to help with the morning and found the experience ‘truly valuable’.

“I had to think on my feet to accommodate the needs of the children,” said Leona. “I truly believe they had a wonderful time – and I did as well.”

Ryunosuke added: “I learned a lot about the joy and hardship of teaching. I also felt the lessons were very valuable for the primary schoolchildren, showing them there is more to learning than listening in class.”

He added: “I only wish such visits had existed when I was in primary school.”