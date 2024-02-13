'Greatly loved' but struggling Shrewsbury primary school joins academy trust

Government inspectors found Crowmoor Primary School in Shrewsbury was wanting in several areas when they visited the school in January last year.

They found "leaders and governors do not sufficiently take into consideration the well-being and workload of staff", and said "staff morale was low" as a result.

However, the school is now joining Shine Academies, the Wolverhampton-based academy trust, and is also seeking a new headteacher after the former head retired before Christmas,

School Business Manager, Hannah Cave, said: "Unfortunately, in January 2023 we were rated inadequate by Ofsted which saddened us because our school is greatly loved by our community.

"However, we have used this negative to create a positive outcome for our school, most importantly our fantastic pupils."

She said the school will be joining Shine on April 1, adding: "We are working closely with Shine to turn our Ofsted outcome around.

"Our Headteacher retired in December 2023 therefore we are also looking to recruit a fantastic new Headteacher and feel we want to spread the news about these positive changes in our school."