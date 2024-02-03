Shropshire schools facing financial deficit latest figures show
Several schools in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin are in financial deficit - as numbers soar across the country.
By Megan Jones
The number of schools in financial deficit in the last academic year has increased across Shropshire.
Department for Education figures show four of the 52 local authority-maintained schools to provide financial information in Telford and Wrekin were in a financial deficit in 2022-23 – up slightly from three the year before.
In Shropshire, five of the 85 local authority-maintained schools were in a financial deficit in the same period - also an increase of one from 2021-22.
A school is in a financial deficit when it spends more than it earned when factoring in the previous year's balance.