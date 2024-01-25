Government figures show how many pupils got their first choice primary school place in Telford & Wrekin

Telford & Wrekin Council say that in September 93 per cent were offered their preferred primary school and 95 per cent their preferred secondary school

This comes after annual figures released by Government show the number of school applications made for primary school entry in September 2023.

Nationally the proportion of primary school applicants who received an offer of their first preference school rose slightly by 0.3 percentage points to 92.5 per cent.

The proportion of secondary school applicants who received an offer of their first preference school decreased by 0.7 percentage points to 82.6 per cent, following a 2.2 percentage point increase in 2022.

Councillor Eileen Callear, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for education, employment and visitor economy, said that in recent years the council has invested heavily in schools.

She said: “Parents across the borough make a choice about which school they apply for and every child in the borough who needs a local school place is offered one.

“Last year over 95 per cent of children were offered a place at one of their preferred secondary schools. Similarly, 93 per cent were offered their preferred primary school.

“In recent years, our council has been heavily investing in schools across the borough, expanding schools’ capacity by hundreds of places.

“As more people are choosing Telford and Wrekin as a place to live and raise a family, we are firmly committed to continuing this investment.”

“Parents can find information on the council’s website around our local schools and the places they have available. This is a useful guide when it comes to applying for a school place.”