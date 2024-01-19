Turnaround for Oswestry primary as Ofsted rating upgraded to 'good'

Holy Trinity CofE Primary Academy and Nursery in Oswestry was given a 'requires improvement' rating at an inspection back in 2020.

Now, staff are celebrating after the most recent inspection found the school to be 'good'.

The report, published this week, said pupils were "happy, confident, and kind to each other" and praised the school for its "ambitious and engaging curriculum that pupils enjoy".

It reads: "Everyone at the school is committed to helping pupils achieve the very best possible outcomes.

"The school knows what they want pupils to learn and the order in which they want them to learn topics. This means teachers know what to teach and when including in the early years foundation stage.

"The school regularly checks what pupils are learning and remembering. Teachers are good at spotting when pupils are stuck or have misunderstood something. When this happens, teachers quickly give pupils the help they need."

Pupils' behaviour was also praised, as was support for students with special educational needs/disabilities.

The school's executive principal, Laura Hopley, said: "We are extremely proud of the inspection result, which is a result of the continued hard work and dedication of both colleagues, students, and the Trust alike.

"We all pride ourselves in providing our children with the very best opportunities for learning, and memories that will last a lifetime."