Chance to have your say on proposed new Telford primary school

The trustees of Thomas Telford Multi Academy Trust have published a notice saying they intend to apply to the Secretary of State to set up a Primary Free School in Priorslee.

The school would cater for 420 pupils aged between three and 11, alongside a nursery with 26 registered places.

It would become part of the Thomas Telford Multi Academy Trust, and the organisation hopes it will be open for September 2025.

People can respond to the consultation on the plans by visiting www.ttprimary.school/.

Meanwhile, a power line could be upgraded if Shropshire Council’s planning officers grant approval.

The authority has been asked to consider a proposal for improving a 1,600 metre stretch of existing two-wire, 11kv line, to three wires, on land at Wheathill, Bridgnorth.

Shropshire Council has also itself submitted a planning application – for the demolition of the Riverside Shopping Centre.

The plans would then see the first phase of the major regeneration of the Smithfield area, including the creation of pocket gardens, and event space and amphitheatre, and flood attenuation work.

There could also be changes at Shrewsbury Library if the council agrees for plans to go ahead.

The authority has been asked to approve a proposal to convert rooms within the Riggs Hall section of the library into offices.

The Riggs Hall section of the library is the oldest section of the building and is timber framed, built in the early to mid-1400s.

A firm which makes equipment for the agricultural industry, including arm attachments for tractors to cut hedges, is also looking to expand its Ludlow base.

McConnel, at Temeside Works, is requesting permission to add two extensions, along with a general refurbishment for the site. The company says that the expansion would provide additional needed manufacturing space and staff amenities.