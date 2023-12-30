Former headteacher made MBE in New Year Honours was 'brought to tears' when she found out

Dr Gillian Eatough, from Bridgnorth, has held a number of senior posts in schools across Shropshire, including most recently as CEO of the Telford-based Learning Community Trust (LCT), which she established in 2017.

Dr Eatough, 64, who receives the MBE as part of the New Year Honours list, first moved into education as a science teacher at Ercall Wood in Wellington at the age of 29.

After four years she became deputy head at the school before moving onto her first headteacher role at Lacon Childe School in Cleobury Mortimer.

In 2005 Dr Eatough then moved on to the newly-built Hadley Learning Community as principal – a role she held until 2017.

The position had seen her contributing to the creation of the school alongside architects and builders in the run-up to its opening.

She then set up the LCT, which includes more than a dozen primary and secondary sites across the county.

Dr Eatough, who is married to Bob Eatough, said it was a huge surprise and honour to be recognised for her work.

Asked about opening the letter and finding out she would be receiving the MBE, Dr Eatough said: "It was very emotional. The letter arrived from the Cabinet Office so you are thinking 'what is this?' and I opened it and yes, to see I have been awarded an honour I was incredibly proud.

"I am very humbled and delighted, it is extraordinary and I never expected it."

She added: "I could not believe it. I was brought to tears, my husband was very emotional as well because you never expect to be recognised for work you do in that way. You just do your job to the best of your ability."

Dr Eatough paid tribute to those she had worked with along the way, saying: "I had an amazing career and worked with the most incredible people, it was such a privilege."

She also spoke of the enduring power and importance of education in providing opportunity for young people – describing it as the 'passport for opening doors'.

She said: "I think educating young people is a great honour, it is an incredibly important thing you do in schools, doing the very best for the children in your care and it was a real privilege to have educated hundreds and hundreds of children in my career and see them grown up. I still regularly meet pupils from across Shropshire who I taught."