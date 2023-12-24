Pupils, families and staff offer Christmas help through reverse advent calendar

Lawley Primary School decided to take a different approach to its efforts to help Telford Crisis Support this year, through a 'reverse advent calendar'.

The idea was that instead of receiving something each day, pupils donated items which could then be given to the charity.

The school said that the community had gone 'above and beyond' with their response to the appeal.

The idea was explained to parents in a letter from the school's headteacher, Carol McQuiggin, who said: "We're trying something new! This year, Lawley Primary School would like to, once again, support Telford Crisis Support but this year we would like to launch a Reverse Advent Calendar."

She added: "The idea of the Reverse Advent Calendar is that you donate a different item each day, over the next four weeks in the run up to Christmas, for a worthy cause.

"By the 15th of December we hope to have a mountain of goods that can be donated to the charity to support hard pressed families at this particularly difficult time of the year."

People were asked to "give as much or as little" as they felt able with a planner setting out ideas for donations throughout the effort.

Signing off their efforts ahead of Christmas earlier this month the school posted on social media to outline the generosity of support for the scheme.

Alongside a picture of milk piled high in front of the Christmas tree they said: "A wonderful amount of long life milk under our beautiful Christmas tree today to end the reverse advent.

"To every single one of you who has donated throughout December, we thank you. Your kindness will help so many families in need this Christmas in the Lawley and surrounding areas."