Powys County Council will be carrying out work on Welshpool High School's heating system next month.

The council says it needs the heating system completely switched off for up to three weeks to allow the work to take place.

A council spokesperson said following discussions with the school, it has been agreed that the last day in the school building for learners and staff will be Friday, December 15.

The school will move to online learning for the last four days of the autumn term, which finishes on Thursday, December 21.

Councillor Pete Roberts, cabinet member for a learning Powys, said: "The nature of the urgent works requires the heating system to be completely switched off for up to three weeks.

"Following discussions with the school, it was agreed that closing the building for the final week of the autumn term would have the least impact on learners.

"The school have informed parents of the situation so that they have enough time to make the appropriate childcare arrangements for those four days.

"We're confident that the works will be completed ready for the return of learners and staff after the Christmas holidays."