Walford College launches new state-of-the-art equine stables

Walford College opened the state-of-the-art facilities, which will provide an impressive learning environment for equine students, on Friday.

Melanie Taylor, Assistant Principal of Walford College, said: "This is the newest development in the college's continual drive to improve.

"We are fully committed to providing high-quality industry standard teaching and learning facilities for all students," she said.

"I am excited to see the students staff and, of course, horses making full use of this new facility in the coming months."

Walford College offer courses and apprenticeships for full and part time students over 16 in a range of subjects including equine, animal management, and agriculture.