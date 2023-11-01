Councillor calls for implementation of School Streets schemes in Telford & Wrekin

Councillor Thomas Janke, Liberal Democrat for Newport South, has has written an open letter to Councillor Eileen Callear – cabinet member for Education, Employment and Visitor Economy – calling for "immediate action" to bring forward a School Streets pilot in Telford & Wrekin.

Councillor Janke says he welcomed the scheme as a "promising initiative" aimed at ensuring the safety of pupils and for promoting sustainable transport options.

But, he says, it has now been two years since recommendations were made by a cross-party working group and council officers and a pilot scheme is still yet to be launched.

In his letter, Councillor Janke writes: "Despite the initial enthusiasm and pledges of support, it seems that the programme has not been a priority for the administration.

"More than two years after the cross-party recommendations were put forward, the scheme has not even launched at a single pilot school site to date.

"Furthermore, there has been a distinct lack of communication of progress towards a pilot launch.

"Our children's safety and well-being must be our top priority, and the School Streets Scheme is specifically designed to address this concern.

"It is disheartening not to see meaningful progress on this front.

"I urge you to re-confirm your commitment to the School Streets Scheme and take immediate action to bring forward a School Streets pilot as soon as possible."

Telford & Wrekin Council has been approached for comment.