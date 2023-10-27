Firefighters sent to kitchen fire at university's halls of residence

Firefighters were sent to Harper Adams University this afternoon to deal with a kitchen fire in one of the students' halls.

Two fire engines were sent to the university's Jebb Hall in Newport just after midday and had to use two jets to get the fire under control.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesman said: "At 12.01pm on Friday, October 27, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Newport.

"Extinguished using two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and one covering jet.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Newport and Telford Central. An operations officer was in attendance."

Crews also used positive pressure ventilation to deal with the incident safely.

