Special needs award for Telford primary school

It is the seventh awards put on by NASEN and featured 16 schools, individuals and organisations who were recognised for their outstanding work to ensure that children and young people with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) and learning differences to reach their full potential.

Lisa Pigg, assistant head teacher and special educational needs coordinator, who nominated the school in recognition of the provision it offers children in supporting their social, emotional and mental health needs, said: "I am so proud of the hard work the team have put in particularly over the last five years and we are absolutely thrilled that NASEN and the judges have seen that too."