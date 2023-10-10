Teaching union announces strike days at Much Wenlock school over building safety concerns

William Brookes School in Much Wenlock. Photo: Google.

William Brookes School, in Much Wenlock, took action over the summer to deal with incidents of items being thrown over balconies as it works to improve behaviour on site.

School leaders have denied claims that building work at the school is unsafe and that the site needs to close.

They expressed surprise that the National Education Union is planning to strike for two days later this month as they have been in regular contact.

John Boken, of the NEU, said: "We have seen no definitive evidence that the building is fire safe for staff and students.

"In light of what is happening with RAAC across the country – with schools shut where there merely be a potential risk to staff and students while this is investigated – we find it deeply concerning, if not negligent, of the 3-18 Education Trust to treat staff and student safety without any urgency whatsoever when concerns have been raised."

He called for the school to be closed while corrective work is carried out.

"Staff are frustrated and angry because they feel that safety is being put at risk. They should close the school and sort it out. They have an open evening next week and as things stand they will be inviting people into an unsafe building."

Mr Boken said the work is being undertaken to address major behavioural issues in school.

He added that it has "become so severe this year that NEU members in school entered into dispute and undertook a successful strike ballot, the mandate for which remains live".

"Trust management failed to provide the key compliance information requested, obfuscating rather than answering safety-critical questions," he said.

Stephen Richards, the school's headteacher, said: "As is the case with all schools, we are actively working to improve our culture.

"We want our lovely students to thrive in their learning and for our teachers to enjoy teaching the subjects that they are passionate about.

"We have a fantastic team of staff who are working very hard to develop a positive and inclusive culture at the school.

"We are working in challenging times for schools which post-Covid are having to deal with issues including TikTok crazes and vaping in toilets.

"We have been in regular, frank and open dialogue with the NEU over a long period of time, having constructive meetings about behaviour and safety which have helped us to move this agenda forwards; and so we were surprised to hear late last night of the NEU notification."

Mr Richards added that any other schools have identified risks to safety regarding open balconies on upper floors.

"With the support of the 3-18 Trust remedial action was taken this summer to reduce these risks by closing these balcony spaces.

"We are actively taking advice with relevant authorities to assess any health and safety issues from these works.

"The impact of the works this summer has been to improve a sense of calmness around the school; which is in a far better place than previously.

"We will of course take all steps needed to maintain the integrity of students’ education on any days affected by industrial action."

School inspectors at Ofsted visited the site in Farley Road for an ungraded inspection in February this year.

The school is currently rated as Good but the inspectors said the evidence gathered suggests that the "inspection grade might not be as high if a graded inspection were carried out".

On behaviour, the inspectors said: "Recent changes to routines have raised teachers’ expectations of pupils’ behaviour.

"These changes are beginning to have a positive impact on some pupils’ behaviour. However, some staff still do not address and deal with pupils’ poor behaviour consistently.

"As a result, poor behaviour continues to disrupt some lessons. This is generally because a number of pupils truant from their lessons or arrive late."

Inspectors say that leaders must work closely with parents and external agencies to secure more regular attendance for all pupils.