Greenfields Primary School, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google.

Greenfields Primary School has teamed up with the outdoor education charity Learning Through Landscapes to enhance children’s opportunities to get outside.

The school will be taking part in a scheme called the Playtime Revolution. In recent years, several Scottish primary schools have developed innovative approaches to enabling child-led outdoor play in morning and lunchtime breaks.

Learning Through Landscapes has developed a resource to share the learning from these schools and demonstrate how free play in schools can support children’s learning and development.

Greenfields headteacher Lisa Prior said: “Our school recognises the value of playtime for our children and we understand the many benefits that spending time outdoors has for our children.

“Working with Learning Through Landscapes, we will be developing our outdoor learning opportunities to ensure our children have rich free play experiences at break and lunchtimes.

“To enhance the experience as much as possible we are looking for equipment, such as old pallets, that we can use to create some great outdoor spaces.”