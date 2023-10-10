Schools and colleges applauded for making a difference to children and young people with special education needs

Sherann Hillman from Seashell (FE Provision award sponsor), Derwen College Personal Development and Wellbeing Manager Helen Owen, Derwen College Independent, Health and Wellbeing Coordinator Tab Crinson and Samantha Baines (nasen awards presenter)

Derwen College, Gobowen, has been crowned Further Education Provider of the Year at the seventh annual awards hosted by the National Association for Special Educational Needs and Disabilities.

Meanwhile the award for the primary school provision was won by the Sir Alexander Fleming Primary School, Telford.

They were recognised at a ceremony, held at the Grand Hotel Birmingham and hosted by Nasen.

Derwen was recognised for its outstanding work to enable all students with SEND to reach their aspirations, regardless of their ability, gender, race or sexual orientation. The college provides an extensive range of opportunities for students to learn key life skills, not only through many wellbeing activities and weekly external work placements, but also at the college’s unique Marketplace, where student-led shops, eateries and a small hotel are all open to the public.

It's theatre group raises awareness around topics including bullying and kindness, as well as the college’s dynamic Duke of Edinburgh Awards programme – which includes an adapted Bronze award opportunity for students with profound and multiple learning disabilities.

The College also has a commitment to Student Voice, and a dedicated personal, social and health education (PSHE) team delivers topics which include, ‘my place in the world’ and a ‘moving on’ module preparing students for that all-important leap to life after College.

Helen Owen, Personal Development and Wellbeing Manager at Derwen College said: “We are so proud and absolutely delighted to have won FE Provider of the Year, in this competitive category.

“This award recognises a cross-college team effort, where staff from across care, education, wellbeing and therapies all collaborate to make a real difference to the lives of our students and the wider community. We have a shared commitment to break down barriers and challenge preconceptions around SEND, supporting students to thrive as they move from full time education into the next stage of their lives.”

Chief Executive of nasen, Annamarie Hassall MBE said: “We received the greatest number of nominations this year, full of inspiring and deserving schools, colleges, settings and individuals that are working together to make a difference for children and young people.