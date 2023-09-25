'Incredible' higher education students celebrated at graduation ceremony

Telford College held its graduation ceremony.

The Telford College class of '23 donned traditional caps and gowns for the presentation event, held at All Saints Church in the centre of Wellington.

Graduates came from a wide range of courses including accounting, computing, people management, leadership, early years services, health and social care, and engineering.

The evening included a keynote speech from Professor Mark Ormerod, deputy vice-chancellor and provost of Keele University, which has a close working partnership with the college.

He said: “We live in a rapidly changing world, and the value of education, knowledge and skills is to put you in a position where you can adapt to, and thrive and flourish in, what is often a complex and uncertain world.

“The adaptability, resilience and determination that has got you to this point are characteristics that are going to be really important for your future lives.

“I hope you will look back with fondness at your time at Telford College. The qualifications you have earned are things that people will respect, and will open doors for you.

“But you also need to be ambitious, and believe that you can do anything you put your minds to. Embrace the future, and be part of shaping it. Be bold, be brilliant, and be true to yourselves.”

One of Telford College’s former students, award-winning apprentice Annabel Hemingbrough, who is now marketing and customer service manager at IT company Purple Frog Systems, also spoke about how the college had helped to boost her confidence, and her career.

Janet Stephens, Telford College’s deputy chief executive, handed out the graduation scrolls to students, before they and their families were treated to celebratory cupcakes and refreshments.

She said: “This is always one of the highlights of our year – a chance to celebrate the incredible achievements and progress of our higher education students, and recognise their success.

“It is an honour and a privilege to have watched them all progress and achieve with us, growing in both knowledge and confidence, and we wish them every success for the next chapter of their story. This is just the start of their journeys.”