GCSE results day 2023: Live results, reaction and photos from across Shropshire

Schools have congratulated pupils who they say spent a significant amount of time having to work online from home during their secondary education.
In England, the exams regulator has said this year's GCSE results will be lower than last year, but they are expected to be similar to 2019 as part of a plan to return to pre-pandemic grading this summer.
Follow our live blog to keep up with results and photos as they come in across the county - and share your own stories by contacting us via email: webdesk@shropshirestar.co.uk, Facebook or Twitter.