A-level results 2023: Live coverage of the latest results, advice and information from Shropshire

It's A-levels results day and that means for a huge number of students across Shropshire, it is the first day of the rest of their lives.

Students picking up their exam results at Shrewsbury College.
We are providing coverage of students across the region as they get the rewards for their hard work, and celebrate getting their university places, or other career paths.

We would like to hear from you, so please share your stories with us by contacting us via email: webdesk@shropshirestar.co.uk, Facebook or Twitter.

