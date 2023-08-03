School celebrates recognition for commitment to sports

The school is celebrating the achievement

Wrekin View Primary School, in Wellington, has received a platinum Schools Games Mark for its dedication to PE, which will now be valid for the next two years.

Headteacher Adrian Pembleton said the success was testimony to the efforts of everyone at the school – in particular Sarah Price who co-ordinated the school’s application, Nick Mullinder for his contribution to the school’s clubs and competitions, and all the staff who gave up time to support the PE department.

“This award is fantastic news for our whole team and for all our pupils – we’re committed to ensuring all our children have the opportunity to be as active as possible and to enjoy regular physical education sessions.

“The platinum Schools Games Mark is only awarded to schools that have consistently submitted gold level applications, so it’s a very special recognition of our ongoing standards and dedication.”

The School Games Mark is a Government-led awards scheme launched in 2012 to reward schools for their commitment to the development of competition across their school and into the community.

The aim is to allow schools who take part in the process to evaluate their PE provision and to help them develop an action plan for future progress.

Registered schools are eligible to apply once a year during an application window, which traditionally takes place in the summer term, and they are graded against set criteria.

The School Games Mark is part of The School Games initiative which is funded by Sport England and delivered by the Youth Sport Trust.

It comprises both intra and inter-school competitions, leading to a School Games county provision as well as a biennial National Finals event.

Currently there are more than 18,700 School Games registered schools taking part in the scheme that includes pupils from Years 3 to 13 across all education settings.