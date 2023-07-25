Sports injuries course to take place at county school

Eiry Davies spoke of the benefits of the experience.

The Modus Education course in Sports Injuries is designed for school nurses, PE staff, sports coaching staff and first aiders.

A course is being held at Ellesmere College on September 9 – and almost half of the 20 places available have already been booked.

Eiry Davies, senior nurse at Ellesmere College, completed the course last year and said: “We are very fortunate to have the opportunity to host an excellent Sports Injuries course for school nurses and sports coaches.

“I was very fortunate to do the course last year at Wellington College in Berkshire, it was excellent and I have benefited every day since in my clinical role.

“This is a very popular course and places are limited – usually you have to travel to do this course so I would urge Shropshire staff to sign up while there is a local option.”

The intensive sports trauma training day helps to accurately diagnose common sporting injuries which happen in school settings.

Run by four Modus professionals, the course uses both interactive lectures and practical sessions to ensure staff achieve a high degree of competency.

It will cover lower limb sports injuries such as clinical anatomy of the knee and ankle, diagnosis and management of common sporting injuries, including anterior cruciate ligament ruptures, high ankle sprains and fractures.

It will also cover upper limb sports injuries such as clinical anatomy of shoulder, elbow, wrist and hand and there will also be sessions on different types of care, documenting sports injuries, how to manage neck injuries and head Injuries and concussion.

Training will be delivered by Lead Physiotherapist Adam Eustace who works at Wellington College carrying out clinics, medical support, injury prevention screening and first team rugby cover.

He has previously worked within the NHS as well as for British Triathlon, England RFU, and Middlesex and Ruislip RFC.

Senior Physiotherapist Philippa Beaumont has worked at the Commonwealth Games, with British Gymnastics, the English National Ballet and in the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Physiotherapist Kelly Brick completed her NHS rotations before entering into private practice at Modus Physiotherapy. She has competed at both national and international level in Triathlon.

Bev Gilbert completes the training team, having led a large multi-disciplinary team including nurses, GPs, physios and counsellors.