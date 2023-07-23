Telford school pupils take steps to career success

Councillor Eileen Callear with pupils from Telford Langley School and Telford Priory School at the presentation ceremony

School pupils from across Telford and Wrekin have completed a ‘Steps To Success’ programme to help them learn more about opportunities on their doorstep and aspire towards future career goals.

Around 30 Year 9 pupils from Telford Langley School and Telford Priory School have benefited from the initiative designed by Telford & Wrekin Council’s FutureFocus team and the Marches Careers Hub and delivered alongside Shropshire Youth Support Trust (SYST).

Funded by the Marches Careers Hub and the University of Wolverhampton’s Aspire to HE programme, Steps to Success has highlighted a range of opportunities which are available to Year 9 students both post-16 and post-18.

The programme provided targeted support for young people to identify their key skills, possible career pathways and to help them understand how curriculum subjects at school can help them develop transferrable skills which can be used in different professions.

All of the pupils who took part in the Steps to Success programme were presented with a trophy and certificate, while two students received ‘Shining Star’ awards for their outstanding contribution to the programme.

Councillor Eileen Callear, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for education, employment & visitor economy, presented pupils with their certificates and trophies at a special presentation ceremony at Meeting Point House, Telford.

Councillor Callear said: “Steps To Success has been an excellent programme which has helped to raise awareness of what opportunities there are out there for our young people.

“The increased support and guidance they have received through this scheme has helped pupils realise their full potential.