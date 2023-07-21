Ofsted confirms Shropshire pre-school was suspended over 'safeguarding concerns'

The Caterpillars Montessori Pre-School in Welshampton was told on Monday that it could not open on Tuesday.

Parents held an emergency meeting following the shock announcement from Ofsted and say they will support an appeal against suspension.

A short statement from the regulator said: "We can confirm that we have suspended the provider as a result of safeguarding concerns, but we’re not able to comment any further at this time.

"Our guidance sets out how childminders or childcare providers can appeal against Ofsted’s decisions around their registration."