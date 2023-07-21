Applications open for education award in memory of Roger Walker

Roger Walker

The award by Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin’s not-for-profit savings and loans co-operative Just Credit Union, which is in its third year, will provide the winning applicant with a grant of £500.

This will enable a young person who lives in the region to continue in further education which was the wish of Just Credit Union founder member Roger Walker, long time chair and board member.

Karen Farrow, chief officer of Just Credit Union, said today: “We are delighted to be able to make another award this year. It has made a huge difference to past recipients who have used the grant to assist with purchasing equipment.

“This has enabled them to access their course and to help pay for specialist accommodation that meets their specific needs.

“Just Credit Union is very much about supporting our community and we make these awards in memory of Roger who was instrumental in setting up Just Credit Union and remained involved until he passed away in 2020. Education of young people in the region was close to Roger’s heart so this grant is particularly important.”

She said the award could be used for a variety of purposes including transport costs, fees or equipment necessary for the winning individual’s education course.

Karen added: “We are keeping the purpose of the award as broad as possible and will be considering where the grant can have most impact in helping a young person, who might otherwise struggle, to continue their education.”

Full details of the award and how to apply can be found in the news section of Just Credit Union’s website at justcreditunion.org. Applications close on August 29.