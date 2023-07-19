Frustrated mum gives up nurse training after delays finding specialist school place for son

Josh Powell. Family picture

Lisa Powell, aged 43, from Ludlow, says her son Josh's education has been put back by a long delay in confirming a place in a specialist school for the loving nine-year-old.

She says the council agreed that Josh needed to move before Christmas, following a three-year battle to get him a care plan.

"Josh is very sensitive to noise in a busy classroom," said Lisa. "During Covid, when there were few children in class, he really thrived.

"Josh has a reduced sense of danger, including stranger danger and will just go up and hug anyone.

"But he gets very anxious and has such a low self-esteem. The current school, Ludlow Primary School, is very good and they support us. We have found a school in Presteigne that is perfect for him and everyone agrees he needs a move.

"Josh really, really likes the school and he thinks it is a done deal with the new school so it is very upsetting. For him there are no grey areas and it does need the council to pull their fingers out."

She says Josh is struggling at school, his sleep patterns have been disrupted and she is worried about his emotional wellbeing.

Lisa says she has had to give up a training place as a nurse to look after her son.

"Josh is my primary concern," she said. "It is a hard but rewarding path but he is a beautiful, loving child and we want what is right for him."

She says the delay in getting a decision confirmed is having a knock-on effect on Josh's brother Leo, 11, and her husband Tim Powell, 38.

Lisa added that the council's special educational needs (SEN) department has "not returned most of my calls, been slack in their responses to e-mails".

"When they do respond, on a number of times I have been given misinformation, about schools they have applied to for my son," she added.

"I'm beyond frustrated with the system. The review of his educational health and care plan should have been published with a deadline of more than four weeks ago.

"The council have not given me any guidance of what the process entails or what to expect and when, which is a big part of the problem. Each time we think we've successfully jumped a hurdle, they tell us about another.

"My point is, there seems not a lot of help out there for families in our position, and perhaps the system needs highlighting as to what families should expect and receive."

David Shaw, assistant director of education and achievement at Shropshire Council, said: "We take the wellbeing and education of children and young people very seriously and will always work with them and their families to ensure their needs are met.

"When placing children with Education, Health and care Plans, we have to follow the process set out in the SEN Code of Practice.