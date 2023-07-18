Pupils bringing history to life with creation of historic bomb shelter

At the opening were, from left, Carla Vasile, Sarah Hopcroft, outgoing headteacher Mrs Taylor and the Mayor of Market Drayton Cllr Roy Aldcroft.

Youngsters from The Grove School in Market Drayton were present for the official opening of the 'Anderson Shelter', with the town mayor, and volunteers from Market Drayton Museum joining for the ceremony.

The shelter was put together by students, staff and volunteers from the community, giving them a chance to see first-hand what a Second World War bomb shelter would have been like.

Created within the grounds of the school the shelter has been surrounded by poppy and wildflower seeds, with the intention of providing a place for reflection.

The shelter, which was officially opened by Market Drayton's Mayor, Councillor Roy Aldcroft, has been dedicated to The Grove's outgoing headteacher, Sonia Taylor.

A spokesman for the Grove said: "Following a difficult time during the lockdown a group of students ranging from years 9 to 11 set out with the challenge to build their own Anderson Shelter in the grounds of Grove School.

"These students wanted to experience history, especially after months of online lessons, and their vision was also that this will not only benefit current pupils at the Grove School but would also be a valuable asset to the local junior schools in the area and the local community.

"Poppy seeds and wildflower seeds have been planted around the shelter and there are seats inside and outside with the intention being that it will provide pupils and visitors with a space to reflect and understand what it would have been like to have been in an air raid shelter during the Second World War.

"The Anderson Shelter was completed in April after students, staff and volunteers dedicated several weekends to creating it."