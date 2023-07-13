Telford school improves from 'inadequate' Ofsted rating as weaknesses are addressed

The Seeds School in Horsehay, Telford. Picture: Google Maps

The Seeds School in Horsehay, Telford, was given an effectiveness rating of ‘inadequate’ during an Ofsted inspection last year and was found to not meet the independent school standards.

The Bridges Business Park school caters for 40 full-time and five part-time pupils aged between 14 and 16 years old, and was subject to an additional unannounced inspection which took place in June.

Inspectors toured the premises, scrutinised health and safety documentation and sampled risk assessments. They found that the previously unmet standards are now being reached.

“Leaders have introduced a robust quality assurance process to ensure that any pupils attending alternative providers are safe since the previous inspection,” inspectors found.

“The school receives weekly reports from the alternative providers on pupils’ attendance, progress and safeguarding. First-day absence procedures are in place so that school leaders know if a pupil is absent.”

During last year’s visit inspectors found that suitable changing accommodation and showers were not made available to pupils aged 11 years old or over who receive physical education. This has now been addressed.

The full inspection found that pupils are ‘supported and looked after by staff who want the best for them’.

“The school gives a second chance to pupils who have experienced difficulties and disruption in previous learning,” inspectors found last year.

“Vocational courses are rich and purposeful. In this aspect of their learning, pupils are supported by skilled staff who prepare them well for their next steps.

“Consequently, pupils learn, remember and can do more. Pupils are rightly proud of their achievements.

“Leaders want pupils to experience success. They are meeting this ambition successfully with pupils’ vocational training, such as construction, catering and hairdressing.”

However, inspectors criticised some aspects of the learning provision stating that ‘pupils do not learn basic skills well enough’.

They said that pupils ‘do not do as well as they could’ in English, maths and other academic subjects.

“A number of pupils are not able to read fluently, and the school is not doing enough to support them,” inspectors commented in last year’s report.

“Leaders should ensure that pupils have access to suitable books. They should also ensure that staff know how to support weaker readers to develop reading fluency, comprehension and confidence.

“Pupils occasionally display negative behaviours, including unacceptable language towards peers and adults.

“They do not always respond to the requests of staff, resulting in off-task behaviour and missed learning.”