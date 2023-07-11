College agrees pay rise with staff

Graham Guest, Telford College principal and chief executive.

Telford College has confirmed the rise ahead of the start of the new academic year.

A statement from the college said it means staff will have seen their pay packets increase by an average of 16 per cent over the past five years.

The college leadership team said the latest pay award was agreed following ‘productive discussions’ with the college’s recognised unions.

In a message to staff, the leadership team and corporation said: “Given the constraints on funding we believe that this is a positive award to reward you for your hard work at the college and your focus on our students.

“At the same time it ensures that we continue to be financially stable, which is key for the future of the college.

“Over the last five years we have been able to award pay increases which total 16 per cent. Given our journey, this is a tremendous achievement and one that you should all be very proud of.”

Graham Guest, Telford College’s principal and chief executive, said the agreement ensured there would be no disruption to students’ learning in the autumn term.