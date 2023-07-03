'Outstanding' school receives five-star review from inspectors

Moreton Hall in Oswestry has been called 'outstanding' across the board following an inspection earlier this year

Moreton Hall in Oswestry has received a five-star review from the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) following a visit in May.

The inspectors were particularly impressed with the academic, pastoral care and extra-curricular provision.

The report, which says the school has a "homely environment" with "excellent levels of care", identifies how all aspects are fully met including the quality of education, leadership and management, the welfare of pupils, and social and cultural development.

It highlights the "outstanding" quality of education in the Early Years Foundation provision “ensuring all children have excellent learning opportunities, are extremely happy and well cared for.”

Inspectors noted the attitudes of pupils to be "outstanding", and the children "demonstrate excellent behaviour and show respect for one another".

Interim principles Sarah Davis said: “This latest report reinforces the wonderful school Moreton Hall is, placing it among the best in the country.

"This report is a ringing endorsement of the relationships between staff, pupils and parents and the continual hard work, dedication and commitment of all. This is truly a team effort.

“The school is in a very strong position as we welcome the new principal, Michael Brewer, from September.