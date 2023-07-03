'Heading in the right direction': Report praises SEND provisions in Telford & Wrekin, but some are 'waiting too long'

A review into SEND provisions in Telford & Wrekin has taken place

The provision for children and young adults with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in Telford & Wrekin has been complimented by inspectors, with a few areas for improvement identified.

Inspectors completed a review looking at how health providers and education settings identify, assess, and meet the needs of children and young people with SEND and improve their experience and outcomes.

A partnership between Telford and Wrekin Council, NHS Shropshire and the Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care Board is jointly responsible for the planning and commissioning of services in the borough.

Inspectors from Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission, complimented the ‘stability in the senior leadership’ and said that the partnership’s arrangements ‘typically lead to positive experiences and outcomes’ for children and young people with SEND.

“Children and young people with SEND are visible, valued and included in the Telford and Wrekin community,” the inspectors’ report concluded.

“For example, the voices of children and young people, and their parents, are sought during the statutory assessment process. As a result, education, health and care (EHC) plans capture the interests, thoughts and feelings of the child or young person clearly. Area leaders check the quality of these plans to ensure consistency. EHC plans are issued in a timely manner.

“Children and young people with SEND benefit from effective joined-up working between education, health and social care providers. This is particularly strong in the early years.

“Partners also work together well to prevent any unnecessary hospital admissions for those children and young people who are supported through the dynamic support register process.”

The report also said that the partnership is ‘taking action’ where improvements are needed.

Inspectors found that children and young people’s needs were ‘typically’ identified and assessed quickly and accurately.

However, some of those with SEND were found to be ‘waiting too long’ for health assessments, including mental health and neurodevelopmental assessments.

“This leads to frustration and delays for children and young people and their families,” inspectors found.

“In response to this, area leaders of provider NHS services have put into place some creative solutions to address a range of issues. These include meeting children’s needs while they wait for health services.”

Projects which the council have launching including ‘ten by ten’, a holiday scheme organised by Parents Opening Doors and The Autism Hub were complimented as being ‘impressive’.

However, inspectors found that some activities have become oversubscribed due to their success.

The report highlighted the need to assess children and young people with SEND ‘consistently well’ and in a ‘timely manner’ as an area to improve.

“Leaders need to work closely with other partnership leaders to improve the governance, monitoring and oversight of diagnostic pathways,” the report added.

Inspectors identified that some parents and carers were not aware of the support available to meet the needs of their child.

“Partnership leaders should improve communication with families, beyond the formal consultation routes, to share effective information and advice about the provision available to children and young people with SEND,” the report suggested as an area of improvement.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, cabinet member for early years, children and young people at Telford & Wrekin Council, said that the partnership has made ‘some really positive progress’.

She added: “We know we have more to do, and we will continue to work with all our partners to develop the support available and raise awareness of what’s on offer to improve the experiences and outcomes for families.”

Gareth Robinson, executive director of delivery and transformation for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, added that the report demonstrated that they were ‘heading in the right direction’.

“However, it clearly sets out what else we need to do to ensure that children and young people’s needs are addressed in a timely manner going forward,” added Mr Robinson.